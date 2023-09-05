The reason behind the Coachella Valley’s poor air quality

The South Coast AQMD issued an Air Quality Alert for the Coachella Valley due to Monday's gusty winds.

Strong winds also created low visibility on the roads, which led to a fatal crash on N Gene Autry and Vista Chino.

Read our coverage about this crash here.

According to The First Alert Weather Team, you are likely to see more blowing dust and hazier skies as winds strengthen once again this evening.

The piles of dried mud left behind by Tropical Storm Hilary is a major factor in the valley's consistently poor air quality.

On windy days, this mud becomes airborne dust which is considered an air pollutant.

News Channel 3 is in the process of speaking with the South Coast AQMD for more on how they determine when an Air Quality Alert must be called and how Tropical Storm Hilary continues to affect the valley's air quality.

