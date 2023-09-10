A Cathedral City couple will host their 17th annual 9/11 terrorist attack memorial

A local husband and wife have set up a memorial for the victims and first responders of the 9/11 terrorist attack for the past 17 years.

News Channel 3 spoke to the Cathedral City couple who set up a memorial on their front lawn. Some flags represent military branches and first responders. Pamela Diamond says she wanted to represent all the major groups impacted by the attack. They continue to host their memorial to educate younger generations about this piece of modern history. The attacks hit close to home for them because her husband's family is from New York. "My father in law had two cousins that also died in the World Trade Center," says the memorial host, Pamela Diamond. "So it's really important to us, here in California, to be recognized that we understand it's not just a thing that happened in New York. It's not just a thing that happened in the Pentagon; it happened to all of us everywhere."

On Monday - they encourage folks to stop by their home and see the display. You will be able to see news coverage from that day and their personal videos from visiting New York just three weeks after. They will also have a display of steel from the North Tower.

There will be multiple 9/11 memorials throughout the valley.

To find the nearest one to you:

Cathedral City - Christopher Cerillo and Pamela Diamond's Front Lawn

At Dusk, Two Towers of Light will be lit in Remembrance of those lost on 9/11.

31121 Avenida Maravilla, Cathedral City.

Palm Springs Fire Department - Monday, September 11, 2023, they will gather in front of the 9/11 Memorial at Station 2, 300 North El Cielo, at 5:20 a.m. At 5:46 a.m., when the first hijacked plane struck the north tower, they will have a moment of silence. At exactly 6:34 a.m., the PSFD Honor Guard will ceremoniously lower the Flag over the memorial to half staff. Coffee and donuts will be provided.

In Indio - Officials ask that you arrive at City Hall no later than 8:30 a.m. on Monday, September 11, 2023. They will honor Public Safety Personnel, Military, First Responders, and Families of those heroes who lost their lives and everyone who stood beside them. After the ceremony, they welcome you to join them for lunch at The Potter's House in Indio, where they will continue honoring Public Safety Personnel, Military, and First Responders. Space is limited. Please RSVP: Rudy Morales - moralesgalindogroup@gmail.com or (760) 578-7924

In La Quinta -

9/11 Candlelight Vigil

Date: 09/11/2023 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Location: Civic Center Campus

78495 Calle Tampico

La Quinta, California 92253