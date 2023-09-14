Skip to Content
Rocket launch visible throughout the Coachella Valley

KESQ
today at 8:18 PM
Published 8:01 PM

A rocket launch Thursday night out of Vandenberg Space Force Base was visible throughout Southern California, including the Coachella Valley.

The rocket was visible at around 7:30 p.m.

This time, it appears it was not a SpaceX launch. The company did not have it scheduled in Vandenberg.

According to multiple sources, this was Firefly Aerospace, which was selected by the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC) to provide Alpha launch services for the VICTUS NOX responsive space mission, according to the company.

VICTUS NOX Team- Firefly Aerospace, U.S. Space Force, Millennium Space Systems
Alpha launch provider, Firefly, and payload provider, Millennium, moved into the hot standby phase and wait for the VICTUS NOX callup

"The goal of the program is to demonstrate the United States’ capability to rapidly respond to on-orbit needs during a conflict or in response to a national security threat," reads the company's website.

The launch was also reportedly seen in Phoenix and Las Vegas.

Jesus Reyes

