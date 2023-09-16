‘Fiestas Patrias’ celebration is this Sunday at Rancho Las Flores Park in Coachella

The local Hispanic community is gearing up to celebrate their roots at the annual Fiestas Patrias event on Sunday in Coachella.

Fiestas Patrias will be held Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Rancho Las Flores Park in Coachella.

The free event is sponsored by our sister radio station La Poderosa, Telemundo 15, and the city of Coachella.

Fiestas Patrias is expected to draw thousands of people to the park. Organizers say the event will celebrate the rich heritage of the Hispanic community as well as Mexican Independence Day.

The free activities here will kick off at 3:00 p.m. and throughout the day, community members can look forward to food vendors, a community carnival for kids, and plenty of live music.

Among the performers this year include international regional Mexican bands such:

La Septima Banda

Tony Montoya

Los Perdidos de Sinaloa

Alan Escoboza

Banda Reyna del Valle

Banda La Inconfundible

Our sister station La Poderosa 96.7 and the city of Coachella have been organizing this event for the last few years to help them share and honor their cultural roots.

“And for us, this is a way of bringing a little bit of that to Coachella, it's a way of bringing a little Mexico to Coachella, and so we are very proud of that tradition, we’ve gotten crowds of upwards of 30,000 people," said Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez.

In between the entertainment, elected leaders in Coachella and the Mexican Consulate from San Bernardino will recreate the 1810 call to arms, famously known as "El Grito, "the cry to overthrow Spanish rule and fight for independence.

Organizers say they will also take time to recognize all Latin and Central American cultures.

