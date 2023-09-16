Skip to Content
Pursuit in Palm Desert ends in crash with armored vehicle, driver hospitalized

today at 9:45 AM
Published 9:30 AM

Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirm a pursuit Saturday morning ended off Gerald Ford Dr and Monterey Ave.

At one point, the pursuit stopped at the AMPM off Varner Rd and Monterey Ave. That's when CHP stepped in to relieve RSO units, they blocked the road for about 10 minutes.

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies confirm this started as a pursuit that ended in a crash with an armored vehicle.

They believe the driver was intoxicated, and is now hospitalized.

Stay with us for updates.

Bianca Ventura

Bianca Ventura joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter in February 2022.
