A day in Coachella to celebrate Mexican Independence Day

In Coachella, people celebrated Mexican Independence Sunday at the Rancho Las Flores Park. The Annual "Fiestas Patrias" celebrates the cry of independence on September 16, 1810. Even though they celebrated a day late, the community came to party with family, friends, and neighbors.

Officials say It reminds the community that the spirit of freedom helps maintain a bond between Hispanics in the Coachella Valley and their home countries.

The event is free on Sunday, September 17, 2023, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Coachella's Rancho Las Flores Park.

Attendees can enjoy live musical performances, the traditional Fiestas Patrias ceremony, a variety of cultural food booths, an open beer garden, informational exhibits, and games for children.

This event is an opportunity to celebrate the Mexican culture and reach a massive audience in a grass-roots style one day event.

Fiestas Patrias is a partnership between the City of Coachella, the Consulate of Mexico of San Bernardino, and exclusive media partner KUNA Telemundo and La Poderosa 96.7.