Fall hiring is underway in the Coachella Valley

The Coachella Valley expects more people and job opportunities as we move into the colder fall months.

According to the California Employment Development Department, Riverside County has a labor force of around 1.1 million people. In the Coachella Valley, there are a little over 184 thousand. After speaking to a Golf Club General manager in the valley, he says the challenge will be hiring staff for food and beverage. He says during the summer months, they have roughly 80 staff members. Between November through May, they hope to have 250 employees.

City Labor Force Unemployed Unemployment Rate Bermuda Dunes 3,300 200 5.8% Cathedral City 27,600 1,800 6.4% Coachella 20,800 2,400 11.4% Desert Hot Springs 12,200 900 7.3% Indian Wells 1,700 100 4.0% Indio 42,500 2,900 6.9% La Quinta 20,100 1,300 6.5% Palm Desert 25,900 1,700 6.6% Palm Springs 23,900 1,300 5.5% Rancho Mirage 6,700 500 7.7%

As businesses plan to hire more people as we move into the fall season, some golf courses in the valley might experience some challenges regarding supply and demand. "I think food and beverage staff can always be a challenge," says the Hideaway Golf Club General Manager, Thor Damerval. "We have a new kitchen renovation opening; we'll be ready by season." The Golf club manager hopes to hire more than 40 employees. They will host a job fair on September 26th at 11 a.m. There are openings for Golf course maintenance as well, but the position is not seen as a challenge for their particular course. "It stays pretty consistent throughout the year," says Damerval. "We have a very talented golf course maintenance team, but it does take an army to manicure this many acreage. We have two 18 hole golf courses. And there's an enormous amount of work that goes into the landscaping portion from tee to green. So it's a very large crew, and they work very hard throughout the year, so that is something we're looking for, as well as some golf course maintenance personnel to keep our golf courses looking beautiful."

According to the Visit Greater Palm Springs staff, visitors supported employment in Greater Palm Springs. In the most recent data from the Visit Greater Palm Springs, they say employment rose 28 percent in 2022.