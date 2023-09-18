Skip to Content
Michael Castelli, legendary valley restauranteur, dies over the weekend

Published 3:45 PM

A valley icon, legendary restaurateur Micahel Castelli died this weekend of undisclosed causes.

Michael and his brother John were long-time proprietors of Castelli's Ristorante in Palm Desert.

For over 35 years, the restaurant was, and remains, a go-to for great Italian food and a fun, upbeat ambiance. The walls are covered with celebrity photos from those 35 years.

In May, Michael was on Eye on the Desert to promote their 35th anniversary.

The restaurant remains open, no word on services.

