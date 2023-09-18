Skip to Content
Valley’s first Texas Roadhouse opens in Indio

KESQ
today at 4:45 PM
Published 4:44 PM

The first Texas Roadhouse in the Coachella Valley has opened its doors on Monday.

The restaurant is opening its doors at 42790 Jackson Street, off of the Interstate 10 exit.

Ryan Campbell, managing partner of the location, says they're excited to welcome the Coachella Valley in.

"Our bar is always playing sports. I mean, we're a family here. We welcome you in, your guests in our home and we want to make you feel welcome and have that friendly, you know, family atmosphere," Campbell said.

The restaurant will be open seven days a week. They are hiring for a variety of positions.

