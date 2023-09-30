A government shutdown will close National Parks like Joshua Tree

While a Joshua Tree employee remains hopeful that a lapse in government funding will not occur, they are reviewing the National Park Services contingency plan.

If you plan to visit a national park like Joshua Tree, you should expect services and facilities you usually use to be closed or unavailable.

The park itself will be physically accessible to the public. A United States Department of the Interior blog post states that it is impossible or impractical to restrict public access, including park roads, lookouts, trails, campgrounds, and open-air memorials. They are open.

During a potential lapse in government funding, the NPS will continue activities necessary to protect life and property, expressly authorized by law and necessarily implied by law, including: