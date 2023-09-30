Skip to Content
News

A government shutdown will close National Parks like Joshua Tree

KESQ
By
Published 12:47 PM

While a Joshua Tree employee remains hopeful that a lapse in government funding will not occur, they are reviewing the National Park Services contingency plan.

If you plan to visit a national park like Joshua Tree, you should expect services and facilities you usually use to be closed or unavailable.

The park itself will be physically accessible to the public. A United States Department of the Interior blog post states that it is impossible or impractical to restrict public access, including park roads, lookouts, trails, campgrounds, and open-air memorials. They are open.

Activities to Protect Life and Property Will Remain Ongoing

During a potential lapse in government funding, the NPS will continue activities necessary to protect life and property, expressly authorized by law and necessarily implied by law, including:

  • Law enforcement and emergency response
  • Border and coastal protection and surveillance
  • Fire suppression for active fires or monitoring areas currently under a fire watch
  • Protection of federal lands, buildings, waterways, equipment, and other property within the National Park System, including research property
  • Activities that ensure production of power and maintenance of the power distribution system
  • And other services and activities as designated in the National Park Service’s contingency plan.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Miyoshi Price

Miyoshi joined KESQ News Channel 3 in April 2022. Learn more about Miyoshi here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content