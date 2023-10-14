Lift to Rise announces honorees of its first Community Investment Awards

Lift to Rise is hosting its inaugural Community Investment Awards in the Coachella Valley. The theme for the evening is “For the Love of Each Other,”. The organizers say that this event recognizes selfless community leaders and organizations working at local, state, and national levels to improve the lives of all Coachella Valley residents.

Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023

from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

At the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert.

“We created the Community Investment Awards to recognize the love and care of leaders and organizations working at every level to build opportunities for residents of the Coachella Valley amid the challenges of inequity we see and experience in our community every day,” says Lift to Rise CEO Heather Vaikona. “Each honoree in this inaugural group believes investing in community brings unfathomable, priceless returns, and we are thrilled to give them this well-deserved recognition.”

The recipients of the 2023 Community Investment Awards are:

The Arc of Justice Award - Gene Sperling, Senior Advisor to the President of the United States. Honors exemplary, persistent leadership in promoting a more fair and just future.

The People’s Champion Award – Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia. Recognizes a person who goes above and beyond their formal role to right for community priorities, critical investment, and human dignity.

The Historical Impact Award - Pearl Devers and Palm Springs Section 14 Survivors. Salutes a person or group whose steadfast leadership over time has worked to right historical wrongs.

The Advocate of the Year Award – Flor Tolley, Wells Fargo Foundation. Acknowledges someone who inspires others to make a difference by engaging their community and decision-makers in promoting better outcomes for their community.

The Changemaker Award – Mary Ann Ybarra, Coachella Valley Housing Coalition. Celebrates trailblazing leadership that, in the spirit of change, transformed community well-being in the Coachella Valley.

The Community Anchor Awards – Desert Healthcare District and Foundation, RAP Foundation. Pays tribute to the leadership and/or organizations that nurture community connection and stability while also catalyzing growth

The Public Partner of the Year Award – Riverside County Housing and Workforce Solutions. Applauds a public sector leader or agency that transcends the traditional role of local government for the well-being of its constituents.