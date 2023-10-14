Skip to Content
Pride on the Page Book Festival has returned to Palm Springs

Published 12:18 AM

The Festival will present ten panels of LGBTQ+ and affirming authors and allies in conversation about their books.

They will host break out discussions surrounding various topics that are important to the LGBTQ+ community and stories that tell the experiences of the community. This event is a celebration of LGBTQ+ books and writers.

The festival will run from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Palm Springs Cultural Center (PSCC) and the historic Camelot Theatre, which is a part of the same building.

2300 E Baristo Rd, Palm Springs, CA 92262

If you would like to see a full schedule for today's event, CLICK HERE.

Miyoshi Price

Miyoshi joined KESQ News Channel 3 in April 2022. Learn more about Miyoshi here.

