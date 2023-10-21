Vietnam veterans are gathering to mark the 50th anniversary of the withdrawal of U.S combat troops

Veterans who served in the Vietnam War or during the Vietnam era are gathering to mark the 50th anniversary of the withdrawal of U.S. combat troops.

The theme is "Stand Down," The phrase signifies the end of a period of military activities when servicemembers are temporarily relieved from active duty.

The event runs Saturday and Sunday, October 21st and 22nd, at VFW Post 1534 in Desert Hot Springs, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days. The opening ceremony will be at noon on Saturday, and the closing ceremony at noon on Sunday.

Address: 1 Club House Dr, Desert Hot Springs, CA 92241

"This may be our last chance to celebrate together and together to pay homage to the 58,000+ who did not return," says the committee's press release. "It was a ½ century ago that all ground troops returned home and compulsory service ended. We are the last generation to face that uncertain future."

Stand Down is organized by the Vietnam Veterans of the Coachella Valley with support from the DAV, Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, the Vietnam Veterans of America, and the Airborne Association of the Coachella Valley.