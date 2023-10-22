Rally for Israel in Palm Desert

StandWithUs is an international organization that educates facts about Israel. They partnered with the Jewish Federation to host a peaceful rally for Israel at the Palm Desert City Hall.

The organization's Desert chair, Marcia Stein, also a Federation member, says she plans to provide booklets on the Hamas charter. Hence, people understand as she says, "This is about the destruction of Israel and all Jews." Stein expects Jan Harnik to be in attendance. The chair also says she invited United States Representative Ken Calvert. She says she received a statement from United States Representative Raul Ruiz, which will be read at the rally.

"We are standing to make sure people understand how important it is that we support Israel and the US and getting all those hostages back and making sure that Israel can defend itself," the desert's chair of StandWithUs, Marcia Stein.

"We want lots of Christians as this is not a Jewish issue," says Stein. A little over a hundred people from different parts of the valley came with their American and Israeli flags to chant, sing songs, and share their support for Israel.

Marilyn Arcoli-Arcaroli says she is a Catholic. Arcoli-Arcaroli says she hoped more Christians came to support the community during these tragic times.

"It doesn't matter that they're Jewish, that they're Catholic, that they're Muslim, or whatever it is, I support our fellow man," says Arcoli-Arcaroli. "And here in this United States, we're not standing up the way we should be."

4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 22, in front of Palm Desert City Hall.

Organizers say the Riverside County Sheriff's Department will be there for security. The organizers say there will be a medical tent if needed.