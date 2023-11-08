Celebrity charity tennis event Desert Smash adds pickleball to celebrate 20th anniversary; tickets on sale

Tickets are on sale starting November 8 for the 2024 Desert Smash. The annual star-studded charity tennis event is celebrating its 20th anniversary in March. Organizers tell News Channel 3 that the celebration on March 4 and 5 will be "a two-day tennis spectacular, welcoming a star-studded line-up of new and returning talent to battle it out on-court in the name of charity."

"I'm humbled yet extremely proud of the success we've had with Desert Smash over the past two decades, and there's no doubt our 20th Anniversary will be one for the books" Ryan Macaulay, Founder of the Desert Smash, said in a statement. "We've had an incredible amount of support from premiere talent and brands year after year, and I'm excited to see what next year will bring as we work towards producing our biggest event yet."

Organizers say the event has raised over $3.6 million for charities in the last 20 years.

Desert Smash 2024

March 4-5

La Quinta Resort & Club

49-199 Eisenhower Drive

La Quinta

Link for tickets

Founders tell News Channel 3 that the tennis pros they expect for Desert Smash 2024 include 2022 Roland Garros and US Open Finalist and current ATP Tour world #4, Casper Ruud, plus 2022 Wimbledon finalist, Nick Kyrgios. Of course, the annual event features both on-court matches plus celebrity appearances and performances. Lance Bass, Robin Thicke, Gavin Rossdale, Natasha Beddingfield are all expected to return in 2024.

New for 2024, the Desert Smash will add in new surprises, starting with March 4's Inaugural Desert Smash Celebrity Pickleball Event. The next day, attendees can enjoy the traditional Annual Desert Smash Celebrity + Pro Tennis Matches. After the fun on the course, it's time for the night to continue at "a private 20th Anniversary Desert Smash Bash celebration featuring a surprise musical performance that Desert Smash is so well known for!"

The event is timed at the start of the BNP Paribas Open, set for March 4-17 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

