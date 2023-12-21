Riverside County honors those who have died while experiencing homelessness

Riverside County commemorates Homeless Persons Memorial Day, known as the "Longest Night." The event's significance coincides with the winter solstice, the year's longest night. It aims to raise awareness of the challenges the unhoused face and honor those who have died.

The "Longest Night" signifies two things: a call to action for the county's most vulnerable residents and the sharing of stories and memories of lives lost to homelessness.

There are multiple locations where the Riverside University Health System (RUHS) and the County of Riverside Housing and Workforce Solutions will be hosting the event.

Indio Behavioral Health Clinic, 44-199 Monroe St., Indio, 5 to 6 p.m.

Hemet Behavioral Health Clinic, 650 N. State St., Hemet, 6 to 8 p.m.

Fairmount Park, 2601 Fairmount Blvd., Riverside, 5 to 7 p.m., featuring Riverside City Council Member Erin Edwards, County Supervisor Karen Spiegel, Debora Mickelson from Project Becky, and Greg Coffos, Director of Riverside County Veterans' Services Department.

They will distribute blankets, jackets, personal hygiene products, Narcan, snacks, and information on resources at all of the Riverside, Hemet, and Indio events.

Tune in at 5 p.m. to learn what resources are out there for people who are experiencing homelessness and what the county is doing to honor those who have died.