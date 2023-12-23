Skip to Content
Teddy Bear toss challenge at the Arena ahead of tonight’s game

12:07 PM
Fans from various parts of the valley are donating stuffies, lovies, squish mellows, teddy bears, and more to toss onto the ice during the Coachella Firebirds versus Bakersfield Condors. All stuffed animals will be given out locally to the 29 Palms Military Base, California Highway Patrol, sheriff’s offices across the Coachella Valley, and local Police and Fire Departments. When there is a situation in which children are involved, these departments will have toys to give to a family in need.

The Firebirds expect a sold-out crowd for Saturday’s Ugly Sweater and Teddy Bear Toss Night.

There is a donation dropoff at Acrisure Arena from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The game starts at 6 p.m.

The last teddy bear toss record was set by the Hersey Bears Jan 2023 at 67,309 stuffed animals. Firebirds fans say they plan to beat them this year.

