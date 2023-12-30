A Kwanzaa celebration in the city of Desert Hot Springs

Kwanzaa is an annual celebration of African-American culture from December 26 to January 1, culminating in a communal feast called Karamu. In the city of Desert Hot Springs, Healing Rhythms is hosting a family fun-filled evening of singing, dancing, and cultural traditions, in honor of Kwanzaa.

The event is free and open to the public.

Where: Desert Hot Springs Senior Center. 11777 West Dr, Desert Hot Springs, CA, USA.

The organizers want people to be able to immerse themselves in the rich culture and traditions of KWANZAA as you all honor your elders within the community. The goal is to embrace meaningful conversation aligned with the 7 principles of Kwanzaa.

Each of the seven days of Kwanzaa is dedicated to one of the principles, as follows:

Umoja (Unity): To strive for and to maintain unity in the family, community, nation, and race. Kujichagulia (Self-determination): To define oneself, as well as to create and speak for yourself. Ujima (Collective work and responsibility): To build and maintain the community together. Solve problems together. Ujamaa (Cooperative economics): To build and maintain stores, shops, and other businesses and to profit from them together. Nia (Purpose): To make our collective vocation the building and developing of our community to restore our people to their traditional greatness. Kuumba (Creativity): To do always as much as we can, in the way we can, to leave our community more beautiful and beneficial than we inherited it. Imani (Faith): To believe with all our hearts in our people, our parents, our teachers, our leaders, and the righteousness and victory of our struggle.

Families and friends will be able to experience the rhythmic beats of music and indulge in delicious food. Organizers hope people can celebrate unity, creativity, and the community together.