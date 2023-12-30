Riverside Sheriff’s Association partners with ‘First Responder Whiskey Society’ to honor fallen Deputy Isaiah Cordero one year after his death

Yesterday marked the one year death anniversary of Riverside County Deputy, Isaiah Cordero.

You can watch the full memorial service here.

Cordero was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley.

On Saturday the Riverside Sheriffs' Association announced it has partnered with the "First Responder Whiskey Society".

In honor of Deputy Cordero, they will release a memorial bottle.

One hundred percent of the net proceeds will go to the Riverside County Deputy Sheriff Relief Foundation.

You can view and purchase Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Isaiah Cordero Memorial Bottle here.