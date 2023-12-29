Watch: memorial ceremony for Deputy Isaiah Cordero

On the one-year anniversary of his death, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office is honoring fallen Deputy Isaiah Cordero.

RSO Remembers Deputy Isaiah Cordero, EOW: December 29, 2022Isaiah Cordero began his service with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office as a Correctional Deputy on May 5, 2014, and was assigned to the Robert Presley Detention Center. In February 2018, he began the 204th Basic Academy and was promoted to Deputy Sheriff. As a Deputy, he worked at the Robert Presley Detention Center and the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility before transferring to the Jurupa Valley Station. Deputy Cordero completed Motor School in September of 2022, and was most recently working as a Motor Enforcement Deputy for the city of Jurupa Valley.Deputy Cordero was shot and killed during a traffic stop on December 29, 2022. He was 32 years old.Isaiah was a young man who died in the prime of his life. His watch will be carried on by his brothers and sisters in uniform at the Jurupa Valley Station. His legacy will live on with the same intention and purpose he came into this world with. His actions were in keeping with the absolute highest traditions of Service Above Self. Riverside County Sheriff

Deputy Isaiah Cordero

Cordero, 32, was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley on December 29, 2022. Cordero is survived by his girlfriend, older stepbrother, and his parents.

The Riverside County Deputy Sheriff Relief Foundation started a "Help A Hero" page, on which people can make donations to the Cordero family.

Donations can be made at: https://helpahero.com/campaign/deputy-isaiah-cordero