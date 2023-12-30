The 2023 end of the year Celebrate Coachella Valley event is back

Celebrate CV is back for its second year in a row at the Palm Desert Civic Center Park. The event is free to the public and features live music, food trucks, giveaways, games, and more.

The second annual 'Celebrate CV' is taking place, Saturday, Dec. 30 from 3:30 to 9:30 p.m. Located at the corner of San Pablo & Magnesia Falls in Palm Desert, CA.

The City of Palm Desert and the City of Cathedral City have combined efforts in making the last Saturday in the year 2023, one to remember having country, and pop singer Lauren Alaina headline the event.

If you are worried about the traffic the event creates, News Channel 3 has been following all the road closure updates.