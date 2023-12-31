Ring in the New Year in the Coachella Valley

Thank you 2023 and hello 2024! Residents and visitors are choosing different parts of the valley to ring in the New Year.

Agua Caliente has multiple locations in the valley that are hosting New Year’s Eve bashes.

Agua Caliente Palm Springs has an Outdoor Block Party Celebration and Fireworks Extravaganza. At the others, there will also be live music and entertainment planned across all three locations including Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage, and Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City.

You can find live music starting at 9 p.m. at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio. Catch Steel Rod and guests at the upstairs lounge Twelve or head to the club Lit to dance to Treasure. Admission is free.

The party starts at 8 p.m. at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella. Party favors will be passed out at 9 a.m., and DJ Mod Girl will spin from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fifty random drawing winners will get $200 in free gaming.

J.Rocc and Seven Davis Jr. headline a soulful New Year's Eve bash at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club in Palm Springs alongside special guests Juliet Mendoza, Coflo, Michael Fam, and James Axon.

Dress to impress for this 1980s-themed New Year’s Eve extravaganza with drag performances by Rusty Waters and friends at The Saguaro. Enjoy cocktails and bites and a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight.