‘Golden Bachelor’ wedding brings ABC reality stars to the desert. Watch it on KESQ tonight

The wedding bells are ringing for ABC's "Golden Bachelor" Gerry Turner and his fiancée Theresa Nist. It sounds like they'll be right here in Coachella Valley. The real-time "I dos" will be heard live across the nation as ABC broadcasts the reality show's climactic wedding.

Current social media posts of cast members and neighborhood reports from residents to the News Channel 3 newsroom both indicate that the ceremony is set to be happening at the La Quinta Resort.

Susan Noles shared with her "Bachelor Nation" fans in her Instagram story that she was on her way to "start the festivities" as she was being driven through a resort.

Bachelorette alum Trista Sutter shared in a pickleball-courtside Instagram story that "obviously the secret's out, everyone's been sharing on social" that she was on site for the Golden Bachelor wedding.

ABC's network representatives would not confirm the shooting location.

Want to RSVP to the Golden Wedding?

The event is private, so you won't be able to attend in person. You can enjoy the next chapter in the romantic journey tonight on KESQ at 8:00 p.m. 'The Golden Wedding' airs live to the East Coast audiences at 5:00 p.m. our time.

Finding love in the Golden Years

The new season of 'The Golden Bachelor’ follows widower, Gerry Turner's journey to finding love in his golden years. As the series caught fire across the country, News Channel 3 went on a search throughout the valley for tips for finding love a little bit later in life. Find out more here.

"The Bachelor' in the Coachella Valley

ABC's hit reality show has made several trips to the desert for production. If you watched the season premiere of "The Bachelorette" on ABC/KESQ in October of 2021, you saw thirty men arriving in Indian Wells with the hopes of courting bachelorette Michelle Young. Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells was the host location for part of that season.

Coachella Valley is familiar to the show's production team. In 2020, the show was filmed exclusively at the La Quinta Resort & Club for Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adam's season. Back in 2017, then-bachelorette Rachel Lindsay filmed a date at the Palm Springs home of actor Kirk Douglas.

La Quinta Resort in July, 2020

In 2017, "Bachelorettes" had a date in Palm Springs.