Pro Palestinian protesters aim to gain visibility at the Palm Springs Film Festival

Locals are gathering near the Palm Springs Film Festival for a protest to gain visibility for Palestinian people as the Israeli-Hamas War continues. They are protesting for a permanent cease-fire.

"We're choosing to protest this event because of the global visibility", says local activist Joshua Dunn. "Being politically active in the Coachella Valley is extremely difficult, for any number of reasons (the demographics, fear of retribution, lack of education, etc) so any work we do here is affected by that paradigm."

He believes the work of the Coachella Valley for Palestine group is giving the community a chance to see and hear the voices of Palestinians who are being killed during this conflict. "For 75 years the Palestinians have been invisible, to much of the world, and in particular to people in the United States," says Dunn. "They become visible in moments, when something explodes, or as in the case recently, when they are being killed en masse. But Palestinians need to be visible all the time."

We have been tracking this conflict's impact on the community.

