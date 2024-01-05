A much needed environmental focus is being prioritized in a Desert Healthcare strategic plan

The Desert Healthcare District Board approved what they call its high-priority strategic plan goals for the next two years. They shared that community initiatives strengthening the Coachella Valley's environment will be one of three priorities for the District and Foundation's grantmaking process in the future.

On December 19th, The District and Foundation Board approves prioritizing an environmental focus as a part of its strategic plan at their last meeting of 2023.

See the list below that the Desert Care Health District Board deemed high-priority:

Proactively expand community access to primary and specialty care services

Proactively expand community access to behavioral/mental health services

Be responsive to and supportive of selected community initiatives that enhance the environment in the District's service area, through these strategies: Play a role in raising awareness of the impact of air quality in the Coachella Valley on the health of community residents and be a catalyst for community organizations to act in implementing solutions Play a role in raising awareness of the impact of poor water quality in the Coachella Valley on the health of community residents and be a catalyst for community organizations to act in implementing solutions.



We have been tracking the poor air quality and water issues in the East Valley. Tune in to KESQ News Channel 3 at 5 pm to hear directly from the board's interim CEO, Chris Christensen on what these goals will look like in two years.

