The Chabad Golf Classic impacts the Coachella Valley even after it’s over

Golfers are in full swing as they play rounds of golf while giving back to the community at the Third Annual Chabad Golf Classic at Desert Willow.

135 golfers participated and their family members. The tournament director, David Tsikman tells News Channel 3 that the tournament is all about the children.

This tournament benefits the C-kids and C-teen programs of the Jewish community in the Coachella Valley.

"We've got a kosher food club at Palm Desert High School," says David Tsikman, the tournament director. "We have over 35 kids that come on Sunday to have an interactive Jewish experience where to learn about their culture and history and have a great time together."

With all of the smiles of the day, Tsikman says October 7th in Israel was a terrible day for his community. He says the goal was to bring some joy during difficult times.

We covered multiple stories of families in the valley who lost loved ones in southern Israel.

https://youtu.be/T1Jf_Gq9cvk\

Even at the event, the youth felt the pain the Israel-Hamas war had caused.

https://youtu.be/7RhHIx4wz4k

https://youtu.be/dAANlu3CIus

"Like we want to be happy," says Chaya Khayut. "But there's also certain things going on and you know, we want to, you know, make sure that we're giving attention to both. Khayut is 12 years old. She carries her Jewish faith with honor and she wears two necklaces around her neck as reminders; "which is the like, kind of symbol of Judaism, and this necklace is for the hostages that are right now in Israel, I mean, not Israel, and Gaza that are, you know, hostage and we want them back now, as soon as possible," says Chaya Khayut.

At the dinner reception, awards were given to local leaders like Congressman Ken Calvert for their support for the Jewish community in the valley and of Israel. "We're honoring him tonight to say Toda raba, which is Hebrew for thank you," says Tsikman. "We see you and we appreciate you. And we stand behind his support."