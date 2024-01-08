Skip to Content
The Coachella Valley is experiencing a blood shortage

KESQ
Published 11:42 AM

Local hospitals are joining the efforts to increase the blood supply in the Coachella Valley.

LifeStream is in urgent need of type O blood donors. A Director of Donor Recruitment shares with a valley hospital that multiple special patients at local hospitals are in desperate need of O-negative blood specifically. This does not mean if you are not O negative to not give blood.

The LifeStream team is encouraging people to visit www.lstream.org today to book their appointment at a donor center or a mobile drive near them.

Desert Regional will be hosting its next blood drive at the hospital on Jan. 30. It is open to the public. You can sign up online at https://giftoflife.lstream.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/111808

The American Red Cross blood supply has fallen to critically low levels. They shared in a release that they are facing an emergency blood shortage.

Blood shortages are an ongoing issue nationwide. In the release, the American Red Cross stated, "Over the last 20 years, the number of people donating blood to the Red Cross has fallen by about 40%".

Miyoshi Price

Miyoshi joined KESQ News Channel 3 in April 2022. Learn more about Miyoshi here.

