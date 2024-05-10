Czech Republic national arrested after attempting to enter Twentynine Palms Marine Base

A woman originally from the Czech Republic was arrested after attempting to enter the Marine Corps Base in Twentynine Palms.

Details on the incident remain limited.

The El Centro Sector of the United States Border Patrol released the information Friday afternoon.

"Border Patrol agents responded to a call from Marine Corps Base, Twentynine Palms, after a citizen and national from Czech Republic tried to enter the base," reads a post by the agency.

CBP officials said that it was discovered that the woman entered the U.S. on a tourist visa in 2014, but never returned.

She was processed as an immigration violator and remanded to the custody of Enforcement and Removal Operations.

We've reached out to officials with the United States Marine Corps and U.S. Customs and Border Protection for more information on this arrest.

This is the second arrest of its kind in recent months at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms.

In late March, a Chinese national was arrested by Border Patrol agents after driving onto the Marine base in Twentynine Palms and then ignoring orders to leave.