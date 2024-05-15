‘I have to go save people’ Community mourns victims of triple fatal crash in La Quinta

The community remains shocked and looking for answers after a crash that took the lives of Maria Reyes, Brandt Celli, and Katherine Vogts Tuesday night in La Quinta.

The crash, which left three dead and an additional person with major injuries along Highway 111 and Washington Street,

“I have to go save people," Vogts' last words to her niece as she, a hospice nurse, provided life-saving aid before all of their lives were taken too soon.

According to Vogts’ sister, Jennie Vogts-Tidwell, a devoted mother, died doing what she loved most, helping others.

“She was a hero in every sense of the word. She dedicated her life to helping others, and tragically, she passed away while doing what she loved most…Her bravery and compassion in her final moments are a testament to the incredible person she was.” - Statement from Jennie Vogts-Tidwell, sister of Katherine Vogts

Vogt’s family is now asking for the community’s support to honor her life and to provide care for her 10-year-old daughter, whom she loved dearly.

Celli’s cousin shared the last picture she took with the father of one daughter.

The bright smile of a man who in the words of his cousin, “Was and is loved by all his family and will be missed dearly.”

“I'm emotional about it. It's, it's very upsetting. It just makes you almost not want to get out to help because people aren't watching…I want to give out my prayers to those families and tell people to be more careful out there,” said Dodie Hecht, an Indio resident.

A community left reeling from a tragic accident that, above all else, showed the goodness of people.

A vigil will be held at the sight of the crash on Highway 111 and Washington Street tonight at 8:00 PM. The meetup area will be at the In-N-Out. We'll have more on the vigil tonight at 10 PM on Fox 11 and 11 PM on News Channel 3.

