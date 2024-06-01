Skye Blakely ‘shut down’ after the 2021 Olympic trials. A mental coach helped bring her back

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Gymnast Skye Blakely says working on her mental health has helped put her in the mix for the 2024 Olympics. The 19-year-old says she went to a “dark place” after getting injured at the 2021 Olympic trials. At the gentle urging of her parents, Blakely began to talk to what she described as a “mental coach.” She says working with the coach helped shift her mindset ahead of the Paris Games. Blakely put together the best performance of her career during the first night of the U.S. championships. Her all-around total of 57.050 left her in second place behind Simone Biles heading into the finals.

