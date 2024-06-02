Tensions rise at Serbia local vote as ruling populists seek to cement power after fraud accusations

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Tensions have soared in Serbia during municipal election between opposition activists and ruling right-wing populists who are seeking to cement their already vast hold on power. Incidents were reported in the capital Belgrade and in the northern city of Novi Sad where opposition groups said ruling Serbian Progressive Party organized election centers during Sunday’s balloting. The election in Belgrade was a rerun vote following reports of widespread irregularities last December that triggered political tensions and accusations that President Aleksandar Vucic’s SNS rigged the vote.

