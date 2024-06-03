A Pakistani Christian accused of blasphemy and attacked by a mob has died of injuries

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a Christian man who was accused of blasphemy and attacked by a mob has died of injuries. More than 100 Muslims were arrested last month and charged under anti-terrorism laws for assaulting a Christian father and son over allegations they desecrated pages of Islam’s holy book. Police say the 72-year-old man died Monday despite twice undergoing surgery. Blasphemy accusations are common in Pakistan and under the country’s blasphemy laws, anyone found guilty of insulting Islam or Islamic figures can be sentenced to death. While no one has been executed on such charges, just an accusation can cause riots and incite mobs to violence, lynchings and killings.

