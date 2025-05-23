Minor Cooling, but Warm & Gusty for Memorial Day Weekend

A minor cooling trend will continue into Memorial Day weekend across the lower deserts as a trough sets up over the region. Gusty winds will be a key feature--especially in the mountains, deserts and the Coachella Valley, especially through Saturday, with widespread gusts 25-40mph possible.

We'll see the strongest winds through the San Gorgonio Pass, where gusts could reach 60mph. If you're driving over the pass tonight through Saturday evening, our windy conditions could impact blowing dust and potentially create difficult driving conditions for high profile vehicles.

A Wind Advisory is in place for the San Gorgonio Pass, Banning, Cabazon and Desert Hot Springs from 5pm Friday to 3am Sunday. Locally the South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued am Air Quality alert for the Coachella Valley for blowing dust through 8am Saturday.

For those traveling to the coast-- we'll see low clouds patchy fog in the evening and early morning hours. Some light rain or drizzle is possible by early Sunday--but any accumulation would be minimal, the lower deserts stay mostly dry.

Temperatures will stay near seasonal averages, with minimal day-to-day changes through the extended forecast. Winds may ease slightly by Sunday, but breezy conditions could persist into early next week.

Another trough passing through the Pacific Northwest will help maintain our current pattern. Overall, expect consistent temperatures in the low triple digits and typical spring winds across the desert.