Ohio prosecutors seek to dismiss 1 of 2 murder counts filed against ex-deputy who killed Black man

Prosecutors have asked a judge to dismiss one of two murder counts brought against a former Ohio sheriff’s deputy who will soon face a retrial in the killing of a 23-year-old Black man. The request was made Friday in a motion filed by the special prosecutors handling the case against Jason Meade. Officials did not explain why they made the request. Meade’s first trial ended in a mistrial in February when a jury couldn’t agree on a verdict, ending tumultuous proceedings that saw four jurors dismissed. His retrial is scheduled to start Oct. 31. Meade, who is white, has pleaded not guilty.

