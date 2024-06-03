South Korea is suspending a military deal with North Korea after tensions over trash balloons
By HYUNG-JIN KIM
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea have taken steps to suspend a contentious military agreement with North Korea and resume frontline military activities. The South Korean moves on Tuesday come as tensions between the rivals are rising over the North’s recent launch of trash-carrying balloons. South Korea’s Cabinet Council and President Yoon Suk Yeol approved a proposal to suspend the 2018 inter-Korean agreement on lowering frontline military tensions. It will take effect once Seoul formally notifies the North. In the past week, North Korea has used balloons to drop manure, cigarette butts, scraps of cloth and waste paper on South Korea, prompting Seoul to vow “unbearable” retaliation.