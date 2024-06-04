More than 90% of cultural heritage was rescued from Danish stock exchange fire, government says

VINGE, Denmark (AP) — As fire tore through Copenhagen’s Old Stock Exchange in mid-April, many residents of the Danish capital rushed toward the flames and emerged carrying paintings, sculptures, and other important items from Denmark’s cultural heritage. About half the downtown Copenhagen 17th-century building was destroyed – including its iconic dragon-tail spire – in the April 16 fire. Denmark’s Culture Minister Jakob Engel-Schmidt said Tuesday that more than 90 percnet of the artwork had been saved. The objects are now stored in a modern, air-conditioned warehouse northwest of Copenhagen. Some have been damaged. Not by fire or soot but by the tons of water poured by the firefighters. The cause of fire is still unknown.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.