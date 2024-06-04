No sets? Few props? No problem, says Bebe Neuwirth on ‘deconstructed’ ‘Cabaret’ revival

NEW YORK (AP) — Two-time Tony-winning actor Bebe Neuwirth has received a third nomination for her role as Fraulein Schneider in the revival of “Cabaret” on Broadway. Neuwirth has also conquered film and is well-known for her TV roles in “Cheers,” “Frasier,” and “Madam Secretary,” but she says her heart will always belong to theater. The production centers on a round stage with audience members on all sides, no sets and few props, which she says puts the focus on the story and music. She says “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club” manages to create something is “brand new” but is also “absolutely, purely ‘Cabaret.’” The Tony Awards will be held on June 16.

