Trump’s lawyers ask judge to lift gag order imposed during New York trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers are asking a New York judge to lift the gag order barring the former president from commenting about witnesses, jurors and others tied to the criminal case that led to his conviction for falsifying records to cover up a potential sex scandal. In a letter Tuesday, Trump lawyers Todd Blanche and Emil Bove asked Judge Juan M. Merchan to end the gag order. They argued there is nothing to justify “continued restrictions on the First Amendment rights of President Trump” now that the trial is over. Messages seeking comment were left Tuesday with the Manhattan district attorney’s office and a spokesperson for the state’s court system.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.