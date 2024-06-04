US defense secretary meets Cambodian officials to push for stronger ties with Chinese ally

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has met with Cambodian officials to discuss a possible resumption of joint military exercises, suggesting the beginning of a thaw in relations between the countries that have been strained over Cambodia’s growing closeness with China. The Pentagon says Austin met with his counterpart, Tea Seiha, and with Prime Minister Hun Manet and Senate President Hun Sen. Hun Sen, the former prime minister, is Hun Manet’s father. It says the officials discussed ways to strengthen defense ties, including through a resumption of military training exchanges, de-mining training, and Cambodian participation in U.S. military education programs. Cambodia, which is China’s closest ally in Southeast Asia, halted joint military exercises with the U.S. in 2017.

