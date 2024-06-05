French court stops the sale of Maradona’s World Cup Golden Ball trophy amid ownership dispute

Diego Maradona’s heirs have won an appeal ruling to stop the auction of a trophy the late soccer great was awarded after the 1986 World Cup. A French court on Wednesday not only stopped the sale but also ordered the trophy placed in judicial possession. The appeal court in Versailles overturned a judicial decision last month that allowed the trophy’s auction to go ahead as planned in Paris. The appeal court argued there is a genuine dispute as to the ownership of the World Cup Golden Ball that Maradona received for being the best player of the 1986 tournament.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.