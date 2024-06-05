Which midsize truck is better? Edmunds compares the Chevrolet Colorado and Ford Ranger

Today’s rejuvenated midsize pickup class is led by the Chevrolet Colorado and Ford Ranger. These two trucks are so evenly matched that choosing a winner largely comes down to personal preferences, brand loyalty, and a handful of unique features. While the Ranger has the edge in power and fuel efficiency, the Colorado leads on tech and towing. Both offer formidable off-road options. The Ranger is the newest of the two, and we’d expect the next Colorado update to answer some of the Ranger’s slight advantages.

