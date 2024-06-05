Wisconsin warden jailed hours ahead of news conference on prison death investigations

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin prison warden has been jailed just hours ahead of a news conference scheduled to detail investigations into multiple deaths at his facility. Online records indicate Waupun Correctional Institution Warden Randall Hepp was booked into the Dodge County Jail on Wednesday morning. The records didn’t indicate why he was jailed. But state Sen. Van Wanggaard told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the warden and numerous other people will be arrested and charged with crimes related to their work at the prison. Wanggaard said he was briefed on the developments Tuesday by the secretary of the state Department of Corrections.

