Dutch exit poll points toward neck and neck race between far right, center left for EU elections

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An exit poll suggests that Geert Wilders’ far-right party and a center-left alliance are neck-and-neck in the Dutch election for the European Union parliament. In a possible harbinger of strong electoral gains for the hard right in the 27-nation bloc, the exit poll Thursday indicated that far right leader Geert Wilders’ Party for Freedom had made the biggest gains — winning seven seats, up from just one in the last parliament.

By MIKE CORDER and RAF CASERT Associated Press

