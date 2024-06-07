Skip to Content
22 Chinese nationals jailed in Zambia over multinational cybercrimes

Published 9:10 AM

BY NOEL SICHALWE
Associated Press

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — A Zambian court has jailed 22 Chinese nationals over cybercrimes that included internet fraud and online scams targeting Zambians and other people from Singapore, Peru and the United Arab Emirates. They were jailed for periods ranging from 7 to 11 years and were also fined for computer-related misrepresentation, identity fraud and illegally operating a network or service. They were part of a group of 77 people, majority of them Zambians, arrested in April over what police described as a “sophisticated internet fraud syndicate.”

Associated Press

