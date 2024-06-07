A Russian-Ukrainian man is suspected of plotting a terrorist bombing in France
PARIS (AP) — French authorities have given a Russian-Ukrainian citizen preliminary terrorism charges, accusing him of plotting a bombing. The national counterterrorism prosecutor’s office said Friday the 26-year-old man was detained in a hotel north of Paris after an explosive device detonated in his room. He was treated for serious burns and questioned. Investigators are searching for eventual accomplices. The statement said an investigating judge filed preliminary charges for participation in a terrorist group planning criminal attacks. Preliminary charges were also filed for possession of explosives materials aimed at preparing an attack in connection with a terrorist group.