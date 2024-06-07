Michael Rainey Jr. isn’t afraid of the future as ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ ends

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Rainey Jr.’s reign as a rising drug kingpin on “Power Book II: Ghost” is coming to an end. The fourth and final season of the popular Starz show premieres Friday. While fans and critics have voiced their disappointment that the show is ending. Rainey says it also took him a while to come to terms with the decision. Rainey says he feels “there was a few other directions that we could go.” However, he’s “super excited for what’s to come” in the future for him and his castmates. “Ghost” is a spinoff of the original megahit Starz series “Power,” which ended in 2020 after six seasons.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.