Vietnam national security police confirm arrest of prominent writer Truong Huy San for Facebook post

BANGKOK (AP) — Authorities in Vietnam have announced that they have charged prominent journalist and historian Truong Huy San with violating a national security law because of writing he had posted on Facebook. State media, citing the Security Investigation Agency of the Ministry of Public Security said San, better known by his pen name Huy Duc, was charged on Friday with “abusing the rights of freedom and democracy to infringe upon the interests of the State, the rights and legitimate interests of organizations and individuals.” The agency also announced the arrest of a prominent lawyer on the same charge. It was the first official confirmation of San’s arrest.

