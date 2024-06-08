Israel rescues 4 hostages kidnapped in a Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says it has rescued four hostages who were kidnapped in a Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7. The army said it rescued Noa Argamani, 25, Almog Meir Jan 21, Andrey Kozlov 27, and Shlomi Ziv (40), in a complex special daytime operation in Nuseirat. The hostages were rescued in two separate locations in the heart of Nuseirat, it said. Hamas kidnapped some 250 hostages during its attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7. About half were released in a weeklong cease-fire in November.