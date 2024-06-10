Biden plans to head to Camp David to prepare for June 27 debate with Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — After back-to-back trips to Europe, President Joe Biden plans to head to the presidential retreat at Camp David next week to prepare for his first 2024 debate with Republican Donald Trump. The woodsy Maryland hideaway has been used by a number of past presidents for similar cram sessions. Biden spent most of last week in France marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day. He heads to Italy on Wednesday for Group of Seven summit of world leaders. All that travel means Biden hasn’t had much time to devote to intense debate prep for the June 27 faceoff with Trump. Biden’s campaign says plans for debate prep, including where Biden might be doing it, haven’t been finalized.

By WILL WEISSERT and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.