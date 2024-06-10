Skip to Content
News

Florida man pleads not guilty to kidnapping his estranged wife from her apartment in Spain

By
Published 12:49 PM

By TERRY SPENCER
Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida businessman accused in the disappearance of his estranged wife in Spain has pleaded not guilty to federal kidnapping charges. David Knezevich entered the plea Monday in Miami federal court. He is charged with Ana Knezevich’s Feb. 2 disappearance from her Madrid apartment. David Knezevich was arrested by the FBI on May 4 at Miami International Airport as he returned from his native Serbia. Ana’s family believes the naturalized American from Colombia is dead, though her husband has not been charged with killing her. His attorney, Jayne Weintraub, has questioned the evidence and plans to seek his release.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content